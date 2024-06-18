TomTom Announces Musical Sensations, Fireboy and The Cavemen, as Brand Ambassadors

The management of Cadbury Nigeria PLC, makers of menthol candy, TomTom Candy, has announced partnership with Nigeria’s sensational musical artistes, Fireboy and The Cavemen. The duo will serve as brand ambassadors, promoting the TomTom brand through various marketing strategies.

At the unveiling, which took place in Lagos, handlers of the Tom-Tom brand said the strategic partnership merges TomTom’s commitment to excellence and innovation with Fireboy and The Cavemen’s unparalleled talent and influence in the music industry. As brand ambassadors, Fireboy and The Cavemen will play a pivotal role in promoting and communicating TomTom’s initiatives to a diverse audience.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Fireboy and The Cavemen to the Cadbury Nigeria PLC family,” says Morolake Emokpaire, Marketing Lead, West Africa at Mondelēz International. She added that “their genuine musical prowess and unwavering dedication perfectly align with our brand ethos, positioning them as ideal ambassadors to harmonize with our audience in resonant and meaningful ways.”

Fireboy, renowned for his soulful vocals and chart-topping hits, is one of Nigeria’s most sought-after musical talents. Similarly, The Cavemen, known for their unique blend of highlife and contemporary sounds, have captivated audiences with their infectious energy and distinct creativity.

While expressing his excitement at the partnership and his eagerness to work with Tom-Tom, Fireboy said he and Cavemen were “excited to partner with TomTom and embark on this new journey as brand ambassadors. Together, we anticipate creating memorable experiences and inspiring positive change through our collaboration.”

By teaming up with Fireboy, and The Cavemen, Cadbury Nigeria PLC continues to strengthen its brand presence and to further distinguish itself as a frontrunner in the industry.