Police Rescue Abducted Fouani Brothers

Sunday Ehigiator

The Lagos police command have confirmed that its operatives have rescued the three abducted Fouani brothers.

On June 14, three brothers, identified as Abbas Fouani, Youssef Fouani, and Amtal Fouani, were abducted around 6 pm in Lagos.

The three brothers were abducted while returning from their factory by boat. Their company, Fouani Nigeria Ltd, is Nigeria’s sole distributor of LG, Hisense, and Maxi products.

On Monday, the police said they were working “tirelessly” to ensure that the victims were released. It was gathered that the victims, including the boat driver and his assistant, were released Monday night in Orugbo Iddo.

Confirming their release via a WhatsApp chat, Lagos state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the feat was achieved by the Lagos Marine Police with support from the navy.

Hundeyin said the victims have since been taken to their residence.

He said, “They were rescued late last night in Orugbo Iddo. Our marine police with the support of the Nigerian Navy brought them to shore. After that, our tactical team in the area took them home on Banana Island in the early hours of today (Tuesday).”

He revealed that five people were rescued, including the “three Lebanese brothers, the boat captain and his assistant.”

THISDAY could however not confirm whether ransom was paid before their release.