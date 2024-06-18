Navigating the Anthropocene in Nigeria: A Geoscientist’s Perspective

Ndiana Matthew





As aptly highlighted by Krakrafaa Bestman in his initial exploration (“The Anthropocene in West Africa: A Case Study of Nigeria”), Nigeria stands as a stark illustration of the complex challenges and potential solutions within the Anthropocene. This follow-up delves deeper, offering a geoscientist’s lens on the intricate interplay between human activity, the environment, and the oil industry, which fuels Nigeria’s economy.

A Land Transformed: Geological Footprints of the Anthropocene

Nigeria’s geological record is being indelibly marked by the Anthropocene. Deforestation, as Bestman highlighted (Bestman, 2024), is a prime culprit. Lost forests not only diminish vital carbon sinks but also exacerbate soil erosion. This erosion carries fertile topsoil into waterways, increasing sedimentation and disrupting delicate riverine ecosystems. Satellite imagery reveals a stark contrast: lush green forests transitioning to barren landscapes, a testament to the rapid deforestation rates exceeding 3.5% annually [World Bank, 2023].

Oil and the Niger Delta: A Geologist’s Lament

The Niger Delta, Nigeria’s oil heartland, presents a poignant case study. Decades of oil exploration and production have left a lasting geological scar. Spills and gas flaring have contaminated groundwater and altered soil composition. A 2017 study by NESREA, referenced by Bestman (Bestman, 2024), estimated a staggering 24 million barrels spilled since 1970. This crude oil infiltrates the subsurface, contaminating vital freshwater aquifers that millions rely upon.

Seismic surveys, a crucial tool for oil exploration, can also have unintended consequences. High-powered sound waves used for subsurface imaging can disrupt marine life behavior and damage vital spawning grounds. A 2020 study by the University of Lagos found a significant correlation between seismic activity and a decline in fish populations in the Niger Delta [University of Lagos, 2020].

Subsidence and Sea Level Rise: A Double Threat

The relentless extraction of oil and gas has another concerning geological consequence: subsidence. As hydrocarbons are removed from the ground, the land surface above can sink. This phenomenon, coupled with rising sea levels due to global warming, creates a double threat to coastal communities in the Niger Delta. A 2021 study by the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency revealed subsidence rates exceeding 2 cm per year in some parts of the Delta [Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, 2021]. This, combined with rising sea levels, threatens to inundate coastal villages and displace thousands.

Beyond the Delta: Environmental Footprints Nationwide

The environmental impact of the oil industry extends beyond the Niger Delta. Gas flaring, a common practice for disposing of unwanted associated gas during oil production, releases pollutants like black carbon and methane into the atmosphere. Black carbon settles on land and vegetation, reducing plant growth and disrupting ecosystems. Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, contributes to global warming and exacerbates climate change. A 2023 World Bank report estimates that gas flaring in Nigeria releases over 8 billion cubic meters of methane annually [World Bank, 2023].

Geo-solutions for a Sustainable Future

The Anthropocene presents a challenge, but within it lie opportunities. Here’s how geoscientists can contribute to a more sustainable future in Nigeria:

•Geochemical Baseline Studies: Establishing detailed baseline data on soil and water composition in oil-producing regions is crucial. This data can be used to monitor future pollution and assess environmental damage.

•Geohazard Mapping: Utilizing satellite imagery and geological data, geoscientists can create detailed maps of areas susceptible to subsidence and flooding. These maps can guide infrastructure development and inform disaster preparedness efforts.

•Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS): CCS technology involves capturing CO2 emissions from industrial sources, like oil refineries, and storing them deep underground in geological formations. This technology can significantly reduce Nigeria’s carbon footprint and mitigate the effects of climate change.

•Geothermal Energy Exploration: Nigeria has vast geothermal potential, particularly in the volcanic regions of the North Central and Eastern parts of the country. Geoscientists can play a crucial role in exploring and developing this clean and renewable energy source.

Collaboration is Key: A Shared Responsibility

Navigating the Anthropocene in Nigeria demands collaboration between geoscientists, policymakers, oil companies, and local communities. Open communication and data sharing are crucial for developing effective mitigation and adaptation strategies. The oil industry, a vital part of Nigeria’s economy, must embrace sustainable practices. Investing in cleaner technologies, reducing gas flaring, and adopting stricter environmental regulations are essential steps.

Conclusion: A Geologist’s Optimism for the Future

As a geoscientist, I acknowledge the gravity of the challenges facing Nigeria in the Anthropocene. However, I remain optimistic. Nigeria boasts a wealth of talented geoscientists, a growing environmental awareness, and a burgeoning renewable energy sector. By embracing innovative solutions, fostering collaboration, and learning from the geological record, Nigeria can navigate the Anthropocene and build a more sustainable future for generations to come.

Citizen Science: Empowering the Public

The public, too, has a vital role to play. Citizen science initiatives can empower individuals to collect valuable environmental data, such as monitoring water quality or tracking air pollution levels. This data can be used by geoscientists and policymakers to inform decision-making. Additionally, supporting local environmental NGOs and fostering public education about the Anthropocene can create a groundswell of support for sustainable practices.

The Financial Imperative: A Sustainable Future is Profitable

For the oil industry, transitioning to a more sustainable future is not just an environmental imperative, but a financial one. Investors are increasingly seeking environmentally responsible companies. By adopting cleaner technologies and demonstrating a commitment to environmental stewardship, Nigerian oil companies can attract greater investment and secure their long-term financial viability.

A Legacy for the Future: Preserving the Geological Record

The Anthropocene is a period of profound change for the Earth, and Nigeria’s geological record is a testament to this change. Geoscientists have a responsibility to document these changes for future generations. This includes meticulous preservation of geological samples, detailed mapping of environmental changes, and the creation of accessible geological archives. By preserving this record, we can learn from the past mistakes of the Anthropocene and guide future generations towards a more sustainable future.

In conclusion, navigating the Anthropocene in Nigeria requires a multi-pronged approach. Geoscientists, policymakers, oil companies, and the public all have a role to play. By embracing innovative solutions, fostering collaboration, and learning from the geological record, Nigeria can forge a path towards a sustainable future. This future, built on clean energy, responsible resource management, and a deep respect for the geological legacy, will ensure prosperity for generations to come.

•Ndiana Matthew is a geologist who writes from Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.