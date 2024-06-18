Hardship: Clerics, Politicians Knock Govs’ Over Reliance on Federal Allocation

…Task them on internally generated revenue

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Religious and political leaders have accused governors of increasing the hardship currently being experienced in the country by relying wholly on their monthly share from the federation account.

They noted the governors could drastically reduce the economic hardship in their various states if they think outside the box and improve on their IGR.

The religious and political leaders stated this in their various submissions at a forum held in Abuja yesterday as part of activities to mark the 2024 Father’s Day. The leaders spoke on the theme, “The roles of Christian fathers in homes.”

The Vicar of St James Cathedral Church, Asokoro, Abuja, Benjamin Idume, said, “stoppage of the state governors’ dependency on federal government allocation is long overdue.

“The practice must stop to allow them to focus on harnessing the natural resources in their various states.”

Idume said, “What is the percentage of the civil servants in the labour market? They are just less than 5000 workers while the large numbers of workers are in the private sector.

“So, we are talking about building a country where everybody is happy and it requires everybody to be selfless to ensure there are equality from all sides”

Also speaking, the president of Christian Men Fellowship at the Cathedral, Emmanuel Ohakim believed that most bad leaders fail to learn from their fathers while some were being brought up by bad fathers.

He noted that the men must not be distracted by financial pursuits and neglect their families, particularly, the children.

Ohakim said: “I am calling on all fathers to spend enough time with their children by holding morning devotions and having discussions with them after the day’s activities to know them more”

Also, Olusola Akomode, a former chief of staff, to the erstwhile Vice President Atiku Abubakar, appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the current government as there were enormous problems inherited from the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and cannot be solved within a short period.

According to Akomode, ‘You know when a new government comes into power, there’s something we normally call a honeymoon period. But by its own pronouncement in power it may be that the honeymoon is canceled.”

The chairman of the Father’s Day Organising Committee, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, said the day was to enable all fathers, especially political leaders, to tow the right path in leading the people and providing good governance for the people.

Chukwunyere said: “We know our leaders are not doing what exactly they are supposed to do but we must not relent in praying for them according to what the Bible says.

“If we have a leader who never plans to be a leader or works on the script of his godfather, It will be difficult for them to satisfy the yearnings of the people.

“Rather, they will prefer to serve their godfathers. Nigerians should choose wisely in the next elections come 2027.”