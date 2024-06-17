Reckitt’s Agbara Factory Celebrates 44 Years of Transforming Lives in Nigeria

Mary Nnah

In a grand ceremony, Reckitt’s Agbara Factory marked its 44th anniversary, welcoming the company’s Global CEO, Kris Licht, to Nigeria.



The event, held recently in Agbara, was attended by dignitaries, including His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the deputy governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, traditional leaders, and key stakeholders from the government, private sector, and local communities.



The deputy governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, lauded Reckitt’s contributions to sustainable development, job creation, and innovation, stating, “Reckitt Nigeria has been a valued partner in our journey towards economic prosperity and sustainable development. Their presence in our state has created job opportunities, fostered innovation, and contributed to the overall well-being of our citizens.”



Global CEO Kris Licht commended the Agbara team for their hard work and dedication, stressing Hygiene Reckitt’s commitment to doing good in the community. He shared his experience visiting a public school where Reckitt’s hygiene Quest program is implemented, witnessing firsthand the positive impact of Dettol in teaching Nigerian children essential hygiene practices.



Established in 1980, the Agbara Factory has been a game-changer in public health, producing essential hygiene products like Dettol, Harpic, Jik, and Mortein.



The factory’s significant milestone was commemorated with the commissioning of the new Jik Sachet line by the deputy governor of Ogun State, Eng. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, highlighting Reckitt’s unwavering commitment to providing accessible hygiene solutions for Nigerian households.



The ceremony was a testament to Reckitt’s dedication to innovation, hygiene, and community development. The company’s mission to create a cleaner, healthier world resonated throughout the event, with speakers praising the factory’s vital role in Reckitt’s success and substantial impact on public health in Nigeria and West Africa.



The 44th-anniversary celebration was a resounding success, solidifying Reckitt’s position as a health, hygiene, and nutrition leader in Nigeria and beyond.