Moneymaster to Promote Mobile Wallet at Ojude Oba

Nigeria’s leading payment service bank, Moneymaster Payment Service Bank Limited (MMPSB), will be at this year’s Ojude Oba Festival to be held in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The Ojude Oba festival is an annual event that typically holds on the third day of the Eid-al-Kabir whereby different cultural age groups put up a spectacular parade to pay homage to the Royal Majesty, the Awujale of Ijebualand.

As a precursor to the Ojude Oba festival, Moneymaster, has embarked on a month-long market activation, engaging indigenes of Ijebuland to onboard them on to one of its digital banking platforms – mobile wallet. With the Moneymaster mobile wallet, customers can transfer, withdraw from an agent, buy airtime and pay utility bills.

During this month-long activation, customers in Ijebuland who open an account stand a chance of winning free airtime amongst other gift items.

According to a statement by the company, the move towards a cashless economy can become a reality when the bulk of Nigerians embrace mobile wallet so as to help them cultivate a more convenient savings habit and also enable them make payment with ease.

“While we rejoice with the people of Ijebuland at this time, we also want to showcase what we have in Moneymaster’s mobile wallet that can help various people to enjoy seamless banking from their phones”, the statement noted.

Moneymaster Payment Service bank is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)and insured by NDIC to promote financial inclusion in furtherance of the Nigerian financial literacy initiative driven by the CBN. With Moneymaster, Nigerians can open mobile wallets, savings account, individual and business accounts to make payments, buy airtime, pay utility bills to over 4,000 companies.

Moneymaster was recently appointed a payment partner to the Ounje Eko initiative by the Lagos State government in its bid to provide discounted food items to residents of the state amidst rising cost of food items. Moneymaster is positioned to support individuals and businesses in their journeys towards financial prosperity by offering bespoke financial services that meet their aspirations.