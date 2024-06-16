For the Iluyomades, It’s Not the Best of Time

Pastor Idowu Iluyomade and his wife, Mrs. Siju Iluyomade, of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of David Parish in Victoria Island, are among the most popular pastors in RCCG in Nigeria.

The couple did not hit the limelight because they were the best preachers in the country or performed a never-seen-before miracle, rather they got the attention of the newshounds largely owing to their expensive and extravagant lifestyles.

The couple ranks among the country’s wealthiest pastors. Siju, a trained lawyer, is renowned for her elegant fashion sense and affinity for gold-laced jewellery adorned with expensive diamonds. Her husband, also a corporate lawyer, is celebrated for his impeccable style and fashion savvy.

Indeed, they love everything money can buy. Apparently, Matthew 6: 19-21 which states “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourself treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also,” does not apply to them.

Their lavish lifestyle is also reflected in the City of David, otherwise known as COD. It is not a place for the hoi polloi or the underprivileged, but for the high networth, nouveau riche and upwardly mobile.

However, things no longer look rosy for the couple ever since they stirred the hornet’s nest last February. Siju had gone ahead with her 60th birthday celebrations at Eko Hotels and Suites, shortly after the death of banking top shop Herbertrk Wigwe. Since then, the celebrated couple have been in the eyes of the storm.

The event which was a gathering of who-is-who in the nation’s high society, however, became adversity to the couple. Critics bashed them with accusations of insensitivity. Many expressed their shock to see prominent members of the RCCG at the birthday soiree.

Being the church where Wigwe worshipped before his death, he was a prominent member who donated millions of naira to the church during his lifetime.

But at a time when many had thought the matter had long been forgotten, Pastor Iluyomade was recently suspended for three months by the Governing Council of the church after a panel was constituted to look into the allegations against him and the parish.

This new development has left many wondering if this is the end of the extravagant lifestyles of the Iluyomades.