  • Saturday, 15th June, 2024

Using Technology to Misuse Technology

Nigeria | 23 mins ago

It looks like the jig is up for those that used mouse ‘jigglers’ while working, or pretending to work, at home. The jiggler devices keep the mouse moving randomly so that a screen stays on and it appears the user is still working. The US bank Wells Fargo, however has spoilt the fun by sacking workers who weren’t working.

Another way of keeping track of workers is by monitoring their swipe cards although this fails when others swipe for them but a foyer camera might stop that. Yes, Big Brother, or a little camera, is watching you and you are not paranoid, your boss is keeping track of you.

Of course, there is nothing to fear if you actually do your work, or so they tell you!

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.