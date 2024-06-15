Savage Xtra Releases New Album

Tosin Clegg

Uche Barry, known in the music scene as Savage Xtra epitomises resilience, passion, and originality. His new album, “Young, Blessed and Dangerous,” showcases his evolution as an artist and is set to make a significant impact in the Nigerian music industry and beyond. Last weekend, he celebrated the launch of his second studio album with a spectacular event at the prestigious Hard Rock Cafe.

The atmosphere was electric, filled with good music, party vibes, and a palpable sense of celebration for a journey that is proving to be truly deserving. Friends, fans, and industry insiders gathered to witness this milestone, highlighting Savage Xtra’s growing influence and the anticipation surrounding his latest work.

While expressing himself on this milestone he stated that, “I just want to be the artist that anybody can call and reach out to. I want to be that artiste who is accessible with his craft. I don’t want to be, you know, moving sideways with my crafts in the industry. I want a situation where anyone can call me and say Savage Xtra, I need a verse. I don’t have to be as big as other people. I need people that will look at me and understand that this is greatness speaking.”

The event featured live performances, exclusive previews of tracks from the new album, and heartfelt speeches reflecting on Savage Xtra’s journey from humble beginnings in Oyibo, Rivers State, to becoming a rising star in the music industry. His blend of Afrobeat, reggae, and Amapiano, infused with personal experiences and emotions, resonated deeply with the audience, solidifying his reputation as an artist with a unique sound and a powerful story.