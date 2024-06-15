  • Saturday, 15th June, 2024

NACCIMA Appoints Odufuye Vice Chairman, Digital Economy, Gaming, Sports Betting Trade Group

Agnes Ekebuike

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has announced the appointment of Dele Odufuye as the Vice Chairman of the NACCIMA Digital Economy, Gaming, and Sports Betting Trade Group.
His appointment was contained in a letter from the National President of NACCIMA, Dele Kelvin Oye.
The NACCIMA President expressed his confidence in Odufuye’s ability to contribute to the operations of the trade group effectively, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Odufuye to this pivotal role. Given his outstanding achievements and leadership in the field of technology and entrepreneurship, we believe that he brings invaluable expertise and vision to our group.”
Odufuye is an award-winning IT Professional, Serial Entrepreneur & Investor. He is currently the Managing Director of Cavista Holdings, a globally expanding investment holding company with diverse investments across four continents, focusing on sectors such as agriculture, hospitality, technology, and financial services.
The company’s subsidiaries comprise Cavista Technologies (with operations in Nigeria, Botswana, the Philippines, India, and the United States), Agbeyewa Farms, Glocient Limited, and Payzeep. Odufuye also holds a leadership position at Axxess, the leading home healthcare technology company in the United States.
Expressing his gratitude, Odufuye stated, “I am deeply honored by the trust and confidence that Mr. Oye and the board have placed in me. I eagerly anticipate the opportunity to collaborate with fellow members to drive innovation, foster collaboration, and create sustainable growth within the digital economy, gaming, and sports betting sectors.”

