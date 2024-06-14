WACT Empowers 150 Students to Produce Eco-Friendly Reusable Sanitary Pads 

In recognition of World Menstrual Hygiene Day on Tuesday May 28, West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) partnered with Dofy Global to empower 150 students of Government Secondary School, Onne, Rivers State, one of its host communities, with a training on how to produce eco-friendly reusable sanitary pads to break the stigma surrounding menstruation.

Speaking during the event to mark the World Menstrual Hygiene Day, WACT Community Relations Manager, Justin Okwuofu said the company decided to celebrate the 2024 World Menstrual Hygiene Day as a way of breaking the taboo of public discussion on menstruation.

He also said the Menstrual Justice Programme addresses the first three thematics of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) interventions namely Health, Education, Training & Development.

“When we started the Menstrual Justice Programme in late 2023, the aim was to train students (female and male) on how to produce reuseable eco-friendly pads. Apart from the stigma, shame, exclusion, and taboos associated with menstruators, the conventional disposable pads cost between $1.3 to $ 1.9 per pack and the average girl cannot afford this,” he said.

Also speaking, the WACT Senior People Business Partner, Chinelo Obienyem said that celebrating the World Menstrual Hygiene Day gave WACT a platform to make positive impact on the host community’s awareness and understanding of menstrual hygiene particularly, as it concerns the girl child.

“World Menstrual Hygiene Day is an important awareness day, and WACT is taking action to make a positive impact. By teaching the girls how to make eco-friendly sanitary pads and providing materials, we are not only helping them manage their periods with dignity but also empowering them with valuable skills and knowledge,” Obienyem said.

The CEO and Principal Partner, Dufy Global, Victor Akubor said the celebration of the World Menstrual Hygiene Day and the training one eco-friendly pad production was as a result of the poor menstrual health and hygiene exacerbating social and economic inequalities amongst some girls and women which also negatively impacts their education, health, safety, and human development.

He said the needs were identified through a participatory appraisal with WACT.

The Principal of Government Secondary School, Onne, Clara Wali, who described the activities carried out by WACT as ‘humanitarian’, said the programme has helped the school in training students to produce their own sanitary pads thereby reducing the number of students who come to her to plead for sanitary pads because they cannot afford it.