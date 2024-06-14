Olawepo-Hashim Tasks LGCs on Provision of Shuttle Buses for Commuters

Folalumi Alaran writes about the call by a chieftain of the All Progressives, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, on the need for the 774 local government councils in the country to provide shuttle buses to ease transportation problems usually encountered by commuters.

Achieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has canvassed the provision of safe shuttle buses by local government councils that would ease movement of commuters and other passengers, especially in neighbourhood streets.

Olawepo-Hashim who stated this while giving out seven cars to members of his staff as well as worship leaders at the Covenant Altar of Worship Ministry, said the provision of the buses would ameliorate the sufferings and security concerns that passengers have to deal with on a daily basis.

The presidential candidate during the 2019 general election added that the local councils should be able to provide such safe and conducive shuttle buses to ease movement.

He said he was moved to give out the vehicles following the harrowing experiences the beneficiaries have had to deal with in the course of using unconducive and unsafe transportation.

Olawepo-Hashim recalled how one of the beneficiaries, a woman and her child, barely survived after they fell off a commercial motorcycle while coming to worship.

He also noted that passengers have been subjected to attacks because of the insecure nature of the transport system.

However, while charging the local councils across the country to provide the safe shuttle buses, the party chieftain said it would not just ease but ensure some sense of security.

Beneficiaries of the cars are Taiye Godstime Atolagbe; Funke Samuel; Elizabeth Ola; Felix Gabriel; Vivian Metu; Bulus Alika; Abdulrahaman Abdulganiyu.