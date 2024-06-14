  • Friday, 14th June, 2024

Dokubo-Asari Felicitates Dumo Lulu-Briggs on 60th Birthday

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

A steadfast advocate for the rights of the Niger Delta people, Muhajid Alhaji Abubakr Dokubo-Asari,  has extended warm felicitations to Head of the Oruwari Briggs Group of War Canoe and Chieftaincy Houses of Abonnema, Alabo  Dumo Lulu-Briggs,  on his 60th birthday.

In a  message, Dokubo-Asari praised  Lulu-Briggs for his remarkable journey, marked by unwavering dedication to politics without bitterness, and his tireless efforts to promote peace and brotherliness throughout his life.

“I salute his penchant for politics without bitterness, promoting peace and brotherliness,” Dokubo-Asari said,   highlighting Lulu-Briggs’s remarkable ability to navigate the complexities of politics with grace and humility.

 Dokubo-Asari commended Lulu-Briggs for his outstanding philanthropic endeavours, particularly in Abonema, where he has made a profound impact on the lives of youths, the aged, and women through various outreach programs. 

“Alabo Dumo Lulu-Briggs has been outstanding in his philanthropic endeavors to touch and change the lives of youths, the aged and women in Kalabari kingdom providing succor and support to the weak and hopeless through various  outreach programmes,” Dokubo-Asari emphasised.

The Paramount Ruler of Edi Abali Group of War Canoe  Houses of Kalabari kingdom also hailed  Lulu-Briggs for his selfless life, which exemplifies love for humanity and service.

“Dumo’s selfless life exemplifies love for humanity and service,” Dokubo-Asari said, acknowledging Lulu-Briggs’ enduring legacy.

Lulu-Briggs, a businessman, politician, and philanthropist, is the Chairman of Platform Petroleum Limited, a petroleum exploration company planning a 10,000 metric tonnes refinery. His remarkable life serves as an inspiration to many, and his continued service to humanity is a testament to his enduring legacy.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.