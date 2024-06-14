Dokubo-Asari Felicitates Dumo Lulu-Briggs on 60th Birthday

A steadfast advocate for the rights of the Niger Delta people, Muhajid Alhaji Abubakr Dokubo-Asari, has extended warm felicitations to Head of the Oruwari Briggs Group of War Canoe and Chieftaincy Houses of Abonnema, Alabo Dumo Lulu-Briggs, on his 60th birthday.

In a message, Dokubo-Asari praised Lulu-Briggs for his remarkable journey, marked by unwavering dedication to politics without bitterness, and his tireless efforts to promote peace and brotherliness throughout his life.

“I salute his penchant for politics without bitterness, promoting peace and brotherliness,” Dokubo-Asari said, highlighting Lulu-Briggs’s remarkable ability to navigate the complexities of politics with grace and humility.

Dokubo-Asari commended Lulu-Briggs for his outstanding philanthropic endeavours, particularly in Abonema, where he has made a profound impact on the lives of youths, the aged, and women through various outreach programs.

“Alabo Dumo Lulu-Briggs has been outstanding in his philanthropic endeavors to touch and change the lives of youths, the aged and women in Kalabari kingdom providing succor and support to the weak and hopeless through various outreach programmes,” Dokubo-Asari emphasised.

The Paramount Ruler of Edi Abali Group of War Canoe Houses of Kalabari kingdom also hailed Lulu-Briggs for his selfless life, which exemplifies love for humanity and service.

“Dumo’s selfless life exemplifies love for humanity and service,” Dokubo-Asari said, acknowledging Lulu-Briggs’ enduring legacy.

Lulu-Briggs, a businessman, politician, and philanthropist, is the Chairman of Platform Petroleum Limited, a petroleum exploration company planning a 10,000 metric tonnes refinery. His remarkable life serves as an inspiration to many, and his continued service to humanity is a testament to his enduring legacy.