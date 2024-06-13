NIMC Reaffirms Commitment to Secure Identity Services

Agnes Ekebuike

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has assured Nigerians of its commitments to offer secure identity services, designed to protect citizens’ data, as Nigeria’s foundational identity provider.

Head, Corporate Communications at NIMC, Mr. Kayode Adegoke, who gave the assurance in a statement, said in order to achieve the feat, NIMC implemented enhanced measures to safeguard the information stored in its National Identity Database.

“These steps reflect the commitment made by the Director-General/CEO of NIMC, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, upon assuming office in August 2023. Coker-Odusote emphasised that the NIMC collaborates with relevant security agencies to uphold the utmost data security standards and regulatory compliance.

“As part of these new security protocols, all Licensed Verification Agents, Front End Partners (FEPs), and Diaspora FEPs will undergo rigorous security vetting to ensure adherence to global best practices in identity management. Any FEPs in violation will face sanctions by established regulations and the nation’s laws.

Furthermore, NIMC affirms that law enforcement authorities have been authorised to crack down on and apprehend individuals involved in online phishing schemes targeting citizens’ data from other sources,” the statement said.