Gumel Charges Sports Administrators in Nigeria on Capacity 

Building

Sports Administrators in the country have been urged  to always avail themselves of opportunities to enhance their knowledge in various aspects of their sports.

President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr. Habu GUMEL gave this charge during the closing ceremony of the just concluded NOC  Sports Administration Course in partnership with the National Association for Physical, Health Education, Recreation and Dance (NAPHER-SD)),  held between June 5 and June 7, 2024 at the boardroom of the NOC, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

While pulling curtains on the three-day course , Gumel appealed to the officials to go back to their domain and start putting what they have learnt into practice.

According to him, the Sports Administration Course and the Advanced Management Course are the initiatives of International Olympic Committee (IOC) towards enhancing skills through the various their Sports Solidarity programmes.

He added that such programmes are aimed at enhancing skills and effective management of sports

Over 22 Sports Administrators from various professions ranging from Lawyers, Doctors, Journalists and secretaries of sports Federations attended the programme that had Prof. Abiodun Moronfolu, Prof. Patrick Oyeniyi, Dr. Toyin Aluko and  Dr. Akin Amao as facilitators.

Programme Co-ordinator, Mrs Deborah Chidobi thanked the participants  who came from various parts of the country for being part of the success story

