Ekiti  to Patronise Local Cattle, Ram Sellers for Muslim Festival

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

In furtherance of his administration’s commitment to the state government’s local content policy aimed at empowering local businesses in Ekiti State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji has again directed that cattle sellers in the state should be the sole suppliers of rams for the oncoming Eid- el- Kabir festival.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Habibat Adubiaro, disclosed the government’s position during a meeting with cattle sellers at the Adere cattle market in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday. 

Adubiaro said that the directive was in line with the administration’s policy of patroniding local businesses, adding that the effort is aimed at boosting the state’s economy through support for local entrepreneurs. 

She said: “We are here this morning as directed by His Excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who believes that the re-engineering of the economy of Ekiti should go round the people and that is why he said this year again that our people should be the sole suppliers of the rams. 

“That’s why he sent us here to tell you that you are the ones that would supply all the rams that will be given to our people, the Muslims in Ekiti for the Ileya festival.”

It should be recalled that the governor mandated that government should patronise local cattle sellers in the state, which  Adubiaro said is a precedence the governor has set to encourage the private sector, enhance competitiveness of local businesses and reduce the state’s reliance on external suppliers.

She explained that all the rams that the state government intends to give out to Muslims in the state would be purchased and supplied locally.

Responding on behalf of the cattle sellers association, Mr. Alani Yakubu thanked the governor for patronising them. 

Yakubu expressed optimism about potential increase in sales during the Ileya festival.

He opined that patronage from the government would not only provide a substantial boost for their business but also stimulate local economy and foster a supportive environment for small and medium enterprises.

