Digitain Expands to Nigeria with BetJara

Sportsbook and iGaming solutions provider Digitain expanded its reach in Africa by signing a new deal with BetJara, a Nigerian-based operator. The company will provide its turnkey solution to BetJara.

As part of the agreement, Betjara will be provided with Digitain’s GLI-certified turnkey solution, which includes a proprietary sportsbook, esports, virtual sports, and casino.

Digitain noted that the sportsbook delivers 100+ sports, 130,000+ Live and 80,000 pre-match events monthly, 15,000+ Leagues, and 3,000+ Betting Markets. It also includes 20,000 daily virtual events with 150+ betting markets.

Yogonet reports that the turnkey solution combines a Casino, Payment Gateway, Sports Data and Statistics, and enterprise tools for all operational channels for BetJara’s players.

Ani Mkrtchyan, Digitain’s Chief Sales Officer, said: “We are delighted that BetJara, regulated by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) of Nigeria, has selected Digitain as their sportsbook and casino technology platform provider. The BetJara brand is known to provide the best gaming and trading experience for all users and reward their customers with innovations, product offerings, and the best betting odds, betting bonuses, and the fastest paying-out platform in the industry.”

Mkrtchyan added, “With Digitain’s turnkey solution, BetJara will have access to our Gamification tool, which is built for mobile and desktop usage, so that operators can create promotional campaigns for acquisition, retention, and revenue growth, combined with our sportsbook features such as Autobet, Betbuilder, Sports Jackpots, Instant Cashback, Push Notifications. We are positive BetJara’s players shall enjoy them.”

Owoseni Abiodun Dada, CEO of BetJara, commented: “We aim to offer our players in Nigeria one of the best gaming and trading experiences in the marketplace. Digitain has proven itself to be a leader in B2B turnkey sportsbook and casino solutions, and with that, we can scale and ensure the best features and experience for our players.”