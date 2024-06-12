Tinubu Not a Superman, Presidency Reacts to President”s Misstep at Democracy Day Parade

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s misteps at Wednesday’s celebration of the Democracy Day at the Eagles Square, Abuja saying the President

is just a human being like others.

Posting on his X handle @aonanuga1956, special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who said President Tinubu is not a superman.

The president apparently missed a step and falling while climbing the special parade vehicle for the inspection of guards during the June 12 anniversary ceremony at Eagle Square Abuja.

However, he quickly got up and continued with his assignment without any problem.

The presidential aide however assured that the incident was not out of the ordinary.

Onanuga posted: “President Tinubu is not a Superman. He is human like all of us. President Biden has had several slips in the last three years. Even the younger Barack Obama slipped while President. Political leaders are human. Slipping should not detract from the import of Democracy Day celebration”.