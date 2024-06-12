ShineTTW Joins Burna Boy, Rema, Billie Eilish as Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ Artist

Nigerian musical prodigy ShineTTW has joined the ranks of global superstars such as Burna Boy, Rema, Billie Eilish, 6lack, GIVĒON, Khalid, Megan Thee Stallion, Mr Eazi, and more as Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ artist. This prestigious honour places ShineTTW in rarified company, highlighting his exceptional talent and promising future in the international music scene just as he prepares to release his debut EP, ‘The Chosen One’.

Apple Music’s Up Next initiative is renowned for identifying and showcasing rising stars in select countries and regions around the world. Being named on this prestigious platform, ShineTTW will be featured across Apple Music’s localised Up Next playlist, offering a dynamic collection of new and emerging artists handpicked by Apple Music editors from around the world. This genre-agnostic playlist aims to introduce a larger audience to exceptional new talent, spotlighting ShineTTW’s unique Afro-Sentio sound.

“Being named Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ artist is a huge honour and a reward to the hard work and passion I pour into my music,” says ShineTTW. “This recognition not only celebrates my journey so far but also sets the stage for ‘The Chosen One’, my first project that embodies my range, artistic vision and unique sound.”

ShineTTW (Shine To The World), born Chukwuma Chinaza Ferdinand, hails from Anambra State, Nigeria. His innovative style blends elements of Nigerian R&B and pop, creating an immersive and emotional listening experience. This distinctive approach is evident in his upcoming EP, which promises to captivate listeners with its rich, atmospheric sounds and enchanting vocals.

The Up Next initiative will see ShineTTW featured in a multifaceted campaign, including a documentary, that highlights his extraordinary talent but also provides fans with an intimate glimpse into his artistic process and personal journey.

Since its debut in 2017, Apple Music’s Up Next program has propelled numerous artists to international fame. ShineTTW now stands poised to follow in their footsteps, bringing his unique voice and innovative sound to a global audience.