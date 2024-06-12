National Essay Competition on Parliamentary System Submission Deadline Now July 31

Following the overwhelming interest of Nigerian students across the globe in the National Essay Competition on Parliamentary System, the Home-Grown Parliamentary System Support Group (PSSG), organiser of the competition, has announced the extension of the submission deadline earlier slated for June 12, 2024.

A statement by the Convener, Home-Grown Parliamentary System Support Group (PSSG), says the new deadline for submission of essay is now midnight July 31, 2024.

Also, the National Discussion, where distinguished guests and the public, will deliberate on the essay topic has been scheduled for Monday September 9 in Abuja.

The National Essay Competition is open to all Nigerian students in tertiary institutions across the globe.

The statement said there had been overwhelming interest of Nigerian students around the world in the essay competition, since it began last month.

It noted that many entries had been received on the essay portal but there were appeals from a cross section of students for extension of the submission deadline.

The national essay competition was sequel to the presentation of bills by a group of members of the House of Representatives in February seeking to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 for a transition from the current presidential system to parliamentary system at all levels of government.

The lawmakers had hoped that the presentation of the bills would

“Ignite, provoke a national conversation about the future of Nigerian governance system; ensure robust public debates, stakeholder consultations, expert analyses, and a thorough and informed decision-making process; and raise awareness about the significant development and encourage constructive dialogue on the potential implications of these proposed constitutional alterations.”