June 12: You Must Be Actively Involved in Political System for Democracy to Thrive – Peller

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Shina Peller has said that for democracy to thrive effectively in Nigeria, the youths, who are the engine room and future of every nation, must actively take responsibility and be involved in the political system.

Peller stated this in a statement issued Wednesday on the occasion of the country’s June 12 Democracy Day.

He urged Nigerians to reflect on the struggles and triumphs that have shaped teg nation’s democratic journey.

The former lawmaker stressed the need to honour the memory of Chief MKO Abiola and many others whose indomitable spirit and unwavering belief in the power of democracy continue to inspire us all

Peller noted: “As we celebrate the progress we have made towards a more inclusive and participatory democracy, let us also acknowledge the challenges that lie ahead. It is incumbent upon us, as citizens of this great nation, to uphold the principles of democracy, justice, and equality in all our endeavors.

“Let us recommit ourselves to the values that define us as a people – unity, peace, and progress. Let us work together, across divides of tribe, religion, and ethnicity, to build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria for future generations.

“Importantly, for democracy to thrive effectively in Nigeria, the youths, who are the engine room and future of every nation, must actively take responsibility and be involved in the political system, policy and decision making.

“As we look to the future with hope and optimism, let us never forget the lessons of our past. Let us draw strength from the resilience and determination of our founding fathers, and strive to create a better, more just society for all.”