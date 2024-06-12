Gov Mbah Congratulates Nigerians, Salutes Heroes of Democracy

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has congratulated the people of the state and Nigerians on the occasion of the 2024 Democracy Day, saying that democracy still remains the best form of government despite the teething challenges.

Mbah, who described June 12 as a watershed in the nation’s democratic struggles, also paid tributes to notable Nigerians, including Chief Moshood Abiola and President Bola Tinubu, for their contributions to the enthronement of the current democratic dispensation.

These were contained in the governor’s Democracy Day message to the people of the state on Wednesday.

“As our nation celebrates Democracy Day today, I felicitate with Ndi Enugu and all Nigerians on this momentous milestone in Nigeria’s history.

“June 12 is a watershed moment for our democracy, the protracted struggle for it and, ultimately, the democratic freedoms that we take for granted today.

“So, today is an occasion for us to call to mind the sacrifices of everyone, living or dead, who played diverse roles in ensuring that democracy blossoms in Nigeria.

“On this note, I pay a special tribute to Chief MKO Abiola, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, and our dear President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR; among a host of others, for their heroic contributions in the struggle.

“I enjoin everyone to let our commitment to upholding the democratic culture be renewed by the memory of the price we paid for democracy.

“There is no doubt that our democracy might yet be experiencing some floundering steps and challenges, but it nonetheless remains the best form of government that guarantees prosperity for all.

“Indeed, today is also a fitting occasion to restate my commitment to improving the lives of Ndi Enugu and to set the state on a firm path of progress.”

He wished all Nigerians a happy Democracy Day.