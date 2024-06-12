Democracy Day: NYPF Demands Bold Policies for Revolutionary Youth Devt

The Nigerian Young Professional Forum (NYPF) has put forth a series of detailed recommendations for the National Youth Policy as part of activities commemorating Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

The proposed changes, reviewed by some executive members NYPF led by the Chairman Zaliha Lawal, Mayor Ndukaku, Dr Ekemini Udo and media consultant, Ere-ebi Agedah Imisi, were designed to pave the way for a more prosperous and inclusive future for Nigerian youth.

In a statement signed by the executive members, Wednesday, June 12, NYPF stressed on the crucial role comprehensive policy reforms can play in shaping a brighter future for Nigeria’s youth maintaining that this is a call to action for lasting positive change.

It stated that the policy recommendations had been forwarded to the Ministry of Youth.

Some of the recommendations include education and talent development to elevate the status of vocational education to eliminate existing stigmas and increase the number of highly skilled workers, transforming Nigeria from a consumer-driven nation to a manufacturing hub and innovation-led economy.

NYPF also emphasizes the importance of health and well-being among young Nigerians, proposing physical and mental health and addressing the rising rates of drug and substance abuse among the youth.

Enhance access to comprehensive healthcare services to ensure a supportive environment for overall well-being.

It also urges government to promote participation, inclusiveness, and equitable opportunities for all youth, noting that participation must be reflective of the diverse capabilities and aspirations of the Nigerian youth.

According to NYPF by adopting these strategic recommendations, the Nigerian government can significantly improve the lives of young people, steering the nation towards a more inclusive and innovative future.

It explained that it remains steadfast in its commitment to advocating for policies that empower Nigerian youth, ensuring they have the necessary resources and opportunities to thrive in every aspect of life.