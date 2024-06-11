Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka Cheer on Future Stars at KingMakers Maiden Scouting Programme

KingMakers, the parent company of BetKing is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Maiden Scouting Programme, an initiative designed to promote grass-root football and provide a platform for young talents to display their skills. The event, held over four days at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos, attracted footballers from neighboring countries, enhancing cross-border partnership and competition.

The programme also attracted international scouts from Everton FC and Leeds United, further amplifying the opportunities for the participants. Esteemed footballers Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka cheered the winners, Hyraj FC from Surulere, Ojuelegba town.

The under 18 scouting event was conducted in two phases. The first phase, a pre- screening, took place from June 1st to 2nd at the Maracana Fields in Ajegunle. The second phase, which included the main screening and tournament, was held from June 3rd to 6th at the Onikan Stadium. Hyraj FC, founded in 2016, claimed the grand prize of 1 million naira, alongside sporting equipment to support their ongoing development.

Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director of BetKing Nigeria, expressed his enthusiasm stating, “At BetKing, we believe in the dreams of every young athlete. This scouting programme is not just about finding the next football star, but about giving hope and opportunity to those who have the talent. Nigeria is blessed with talent, and we are always looking ways to bring them opportunities. We are committed to transforming lives through sports, creating a future where every young person, regardless of their background, has the chance to shine.”

Ukanwoke added, “Our goal is to provide ongoing mentorship and resources, ensuring that these athletes have the best possible chance to succeed and make a lasting impact in the world of football”.

As part of the scouting event, KingMakers showcased BetKing FC, a team composed of young athletes, featuring adolescents’ lower income communities.

KingMaker’s remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting grass-root football and will continue to invest in initiatives that uplift and empower young athletes.