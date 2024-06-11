  PAY IT FORWARD OR DOWN THE LADDER

The Tesla board will on Thursday be considering Elon Musk’s total pay package with a proposed value of $56billion. This is simply not right.

Based on the average U.S. teacher’s salary of $58,210 he is earning the same as 962,034 teachers, or 1 million individual teachers roughly. Even the President only gets $400,000, about seven teacher salaries, a lot of money but possibly acceptable given that they are looking over 300 million people.

I might be biased as a retired teacher but no one on this planet can make a million times the contribution that I did and so should not be paid that much.

A good solution would be to keep one billion, still a generous salary, give 50 billion to hire more teachers and use five billion to build a rocket that doesn’t explode.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia