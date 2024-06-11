COMBATING NIGERIA’S WATER CRISIS

Rashidat Omolara Sanusi argues for collaborative efforts to stem water shortages

Nigeria faces a significant water scarcity challenge despite having abundant water resources, with more than 215 cubic kilometers of available surface water per year. Poor water management practices and inadequate infrastructure have rendered most of these resources unfit for human consumption. According to the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), approximately 10 cities, including Lagos Island, are at risk. Geographic calculations predict Lagos Island could be one of the fastest sinking cities, potentially going underwater by 2050.

To address the problem, the Embassy of Switzerland to Nigeria in collaboration with the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, and support from the Ford Foundation, recently organized the Water and Climate Summit and Exhibition in Abuja. The focus of the interventions was on how to address the region’s urgent water and climate challenges. The summit drew participants from government officials, members of the diplomatic community, industry leaders, and civil society representatives.

With the aim of transforming the management of water resources in Nigeria so that water becomes a catalyst for cooperation and peace, the conversations were meaningful. Awareness was raised about climate impacts, sharing best practices for sustainable water management, and fostering collaboration among all stakeholders. Participants stressed the importance of regional strategies and community engagement in implementing sustainable solutions. The exhibition showcased cutting-edge blue technology solutions, highlighting the role of innovation in achieving water sustainability and climate resilience.

In his opening contribution, a of the Yar’Adua Foundation Board, A.B. Mahmoud, SAN, emphasised the critical state of Nigeria’s water resources. Highlighting the alarming rate of water shortages exacerbated by climate change, he called for immediate and collaborative action to secure a sustainable water future for Nigeria. Mahmoud stressed the importance of innovative policies and substantial investments in infrastructure and technology, setting an urgent tone for the summit. The Ambassador of Switzerland to Nigeria, Mr. Nicolas Lang, delivered a thought-provoking address on the interconnectedness of water and climate issues. He noted the global decline in access to clean water and its severe implications, particularly in Nigeria. Despite improvements, significant challenges remain, with billions experiencing severe water scarcity annually. Lang emphasized the need for innovative solutions and collective action involving science, private sectors, governments, and international organizations to ensure sustainable water management and climate resilience.

The Minister of Water Resources and Environment, Professor Joseph Utsev, provided an in-depth analysis of the impact of climate change on water resources at both global and national levels. He discussed the Nigerian government’s initiatives under President Bola Tinubu’s administration aimed at enhancing food security and economic growth through improved water resource management. Utsev highlighted the government’s commitment to strategic projects to mitigate the effects of climate change on water resources.

A significant highlight was the showcase of technological efforts by Prince Mustapha, who introduced the development of an electric vehicle aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector. Additionally, he presented a renewable energy system and an innovative irrigation mobile system designed to boost agricultural productivity. These innovations address Nigeria’s significant agricultural wastage due to logistical challenges, proposing electric vehicles as a solution for efficient transportation and food storage.

The summit featured panel discussions on various aspects of water and climate challenges, including sustainable water management, conflict resolution, and technological advancements. Mr. Vinay Vutukuru, Programme Leader for Sustainable Development at the World Bank, shared insights on the Bank’s efforts to support Nigeria in achieving universal access to safe water and sanitation, and promoting climate-resilient agricultural practices, highlighting the role of international organizations in addressing these complex issues. Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo, Founder of GADA, and Dr. Saleh Momale, Executive Vice Chair of the Kaduna State Peace Commission, emphasized the need for inclusive and coherent policies to address water scarcity and its socio-economic impact. They called for strengthening local governance and community involvement in water resource management, stressing the importance of grassroots participation in driving sustainable solutions.

The CEO of the Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre, Mr Bankole Oloruntoba explored the transformative potential of blue tech innovations in enhancing water security and resilience. He emphasized technologies that facilitate water collection, conservation, purification, and distribution, noting vast opportunities in the global water business ecosystem. However, Oloruntoba acknowledged the challenge of accessing finance for these technologies, highlighting efforts to support venture development programs and promote women’s entrepreneurship in the green space. The Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mr Ifeanyi Ossai, underscored the significance of addressing climate change and water scarcity, advocating for local strategies tailored to the unique dynamics of each region. He called for practical solutions and the integration of innovative approaches from universities and institutions to enhance water management and climate resilience at the local level.

At the end, the main takeaway is that Nigeria has a critical water resources situation hence the urgent need for collaborative action. With high-profile participation and a focus on innovation and cooperation, the summit provided a platform for discussing sustainable solutions and fostering partnerships. The commitment from participants to continue working towards a sustainable water future is a promising step in addressing Nigeria’s water and climate challenges.

Sanusi works with the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation, Abuja