Bolaji Akinyemi: Mossad’s Actions against ICC Officials Undermine Israel’s Moral Standing, Internal Cohesion

Funmi Ogundare





A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, yesterday stated that the Mossad’s actions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) officials have damaged Israel’s international image thereby making it to lose its moral standing and internal cohesion.

Akinyemi, who was a guest on ‘The Morning Show’ on ARISE News, explained that Mossad, which is the national intelligence agency of Israel, had been going after ICC officials, blackmailing them and even threatening their families to halt investigations into Israel.

“The ICC issue is causing Israel reputational damage,” he said

Akinyemi expressed concern about attempts to breach the archives of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and possible threats against its judges to influence their judgments.

According to him, “Israel is prepared to destroy anything and everything that stands in its way, which is not the kind of image a country wants to have internationally.”

He also cited recent reports of Israeli soldiers in Gaza disobeying central command and acting independently, saying that this had resulted in a significant increase in Palestinian casualties.

Internally, he pointed out resignations within Israel’s cabinet, suggesting that, “the nation is losing its internal cohesion, a factor that Prime Minister Netanyahu has often promoted as crucial.

“The leader of the opposition in Israel has said he is prepared not to join the government but to support Netanyahu to prevent the country from breaking apart,” Akinyemi stated.

He said Israel’s actions were creating problems not only for itself, but for the rest of the world, adding that there was an increasing number of nations, particularly in Europe, recognising Palestine as a state, reflecting growing international dissatisfaction with Israel’s conduct.

“If an African nation was engaging in similar actions as Israel, it would likely face government changes. The central point is that Israel has lost its moral standing in the world,” he asserted