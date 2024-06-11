‘Artificial Intelligence, Digital Revolution to Transform Global Agrifood System’

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Mr. Qu Dongyu, has declared that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the ongoing digital revolution would inevitably transform the world and its agrifood systems.

Dongyu also said that urgent efforts should be made to ensure that the transformations they drive benefit everyone and contribute to solving global challenges.

He stated this at the recent Business Federations of the G7 (B7) meeting in Rome.

According to him, AI is not just a technological shift but a development that would drive fundamental economic and social transformation at the broadest level.

Dongyu noted that FAO recognised the power of AI to bring potential benefits to a wide range of populations and to contribute to improved efficiency and sustainability.

He said: “Digital agriculture can revolutionise how we produce, distribute and consume food.”

He also emphasised that potential benefits of digital farming for farmers and stakeholders across agrifood systems included improved pricing data, minimising food loss and waste, enhancing food safety and stimulating adoption of better seeds, fertilizer and sustainable practices.

The B7 comprised the main business and industrial federations of the G7 members and the European Union that meet once in a year to present its recommendations on selected priority topics to the G7 presidency.

Dongyu, spoke alongside the Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mr. Mathias Cormann, at a session that was focused on charting new courses for cross-border global cooperation.

The FAO is working closely with all partners, including governments, academia, the private sector, civil society and international organisations to broaden the positive impact of such enabling innovations.