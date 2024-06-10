University Don Harps on Need for Collaborative Efforts to Educational Systems Globally

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A University lecturer, Professor Florence Adeoti Yusuf, at the weekend called for collaborative efforts to address the challenges facing educational systems globally.

Prof Yusuf, who is also the Provost of the College of Education, Osun State University, in her welcome address at this year 2024 International Conference on Education, hosted by the College of Education, under scored the need in bringing together stakeholders from diverse backgrounds aimed at facilitating meaningful dialogue, exchange of ideas, and forge partnerships that will pave the way for a more sustainable and equitable future for education both in Nigeria and globally.

The Professor of Guidance and Counselling, who spoke on the theme for the conference: ‘Our World is Our Effort: Achieving Sustainable Educational Development through Partnerships’, highlighted the urgent need for collaborative efforts to address the challenges facing educational systems in Nigeria.

The conference, which brought together educators, stakeholders, and participants from various parts of Nigeria, provided a platform for educators and stakeholders to share knowledge, ideas, and best practices.

She further emphasised the need in look forward to future collaborations and initiatives that will shape the future of education in Nigeria and beyond.

In his remarks at the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of the Osun State University, Professor Clement Odunayo Adebooye, who was the chief host, described the theme of the conference as very apt, adding that universities can collaborate with one another to enhance teaching and research outputs as well as collaborate with industries to produce skilled graduates.

Adebooye was represented by Professor Adetunji Lawrence Kehinde Deputy Vice-Chancellor (ARIP).

However, the lead paper presenter, Dr. Elyse M. Connors of Western Michigan University, USA, focused on inclusive and sustainable education for blind and visually impaired students.

Also, the keynote speaker, Professor Olanrewaju Ademola Olaniyan, Vice-Chancellor of Emmanuel Alayande University, Oyo, delivered an excellent presentation on the theme.

In his presentation, he emphasised the need for stakeholders to partner universities to revitalise Nigerian educational system.

The second keynote address was delivered by Ms. Nor Nazeranah Haji Omar Din from Nilai University, Malaysia, of which her presentation focused on inclusive education, sustainable development goals, and the importance of partnerships in achieving quality education in Nigeria.

Consequently, the International Conference on Education 2024 was a huge success that emphasised the significance of partnerships in achieving sustainable educational development

The Chairman of the occasion was the Osun State Commissioner for Education, Hon. Adedipo Sunday Eluwole, while the Mother of the Day, the state First Lady, Mrs. Titilola Adeleke, was represented by the wife of the Chief of Staff, Dr. Balikis Akinleye, who laid emphasis on her commitment and dedication to supporting the growth and development of education in the state.

Highlight of the conference was the distinguished award of recognition presented to Senator Dr. Kamorudeen Olalere Oyewumi for his significant contributions to societal growth and his commitment to further support. He was honoured with the distinguished award for Adult Education and Community Development. He promised to assist the College of Education in sustaining adult education and infrastructural development.