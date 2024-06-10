Police Arrest Four Robbery Suspects, Recover Two Beretta Pistols in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested three robbery suspects terrorising Sapele in Sapele Local Government Area on the state.

The suspects, Blessing Atima, 23; gang leader, Destiny Okpako, 23, and Wisdom Akpohirowho, 20, were apprehended last Wednesday at about 5.45 p.m. following a tip off.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edafe Bright, in a statement issued at the weekend said the suspected criminals were arrested by a special squad led by Julius Robinson, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), deployed by the state Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, to checkmate activities of kidnappers and armed robbers in Ughelli, Warri and Sapele.

He said: “The team led by ASP Julius Robinson stormed Sapele Town on the said date and effected the arrest of Atima, 23, of Jesse community in Ethiope West LGA of Delta State; Okpako 23, of Oviri-Okpe Community in Okpe LGA, and Wisdom Akpohirowho, 20, of Jesse community in Ethiope West LGA, all residents of Sapele town.”

Edafe disclosed that the police team recovered one Beretta pistol; one locally cut-to-size gun; three cutlasses; phones and ATM cards belonging to their victims, adding that some of their victims have identified the suspects and their valuables recovered from them.

In another incident, the police spokesman said operatives of RRS, acting on credible information, stormed an uncompleted building on Issele-Asagba expressway where some robbery suspects had gathered, and “arrested one Usman Bello, 40, and one locally made fabricated Beretta pistol recovered from him. The suspect, who pretended to be a mentally unstable, is in custody and investigation is ongoing.”