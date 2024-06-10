  • Monday, 10th June, 2024

How Dozzy Oil boss shutdown ‘The Delborough Lagos’ shutdown for wife

On Saturday, 8th June 2024, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, wife of the Oil Magnate Sir Daniel Chukwudozie, and founder of Dozzy Group, literally shut down The Delborough Lagos for her 52nd birthday celebrations.

Recall that this is the same hotel that hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – the world’s most famous Royal couple, just a few weeks ago on their historic visit to Nigeria.

This birthday celebration was a black-tie affair graced by a galaxy of Nigeria’s most accomplished oil and business moguls including the likes of Dame Winifred Akpani of Northwest Petroleum, Hajiya Bola Shagaya of Practoil, Allen Onyema of AirPeace, Gabriel Ogbechie of Rainoil, Catherine Uju Ifejika of Brittania-U, Techno-oil, Swift Oil and many other business champions in attendance.

Held in the ultra-classy DANI Restaurant at The Delborough, everything about the event was fitting for a woman who has done so much for countless people. From the delectable 5-course meal to the Live music, capped by the glowing tributes by guests, this occasion was indeed a fitting celebration for a visionary leader, astute entrepreneur and a shining example of what a Virtuous Woman is all about.

There’s a life lesson to be learned from this wonderful lady’s birthday; live your life in the most impactful way possible, and you will be honoured and celebrated by kings and queens.

We wish Lady Ada a very happy birthday again, and many more blessings in her new age!

