Experts Seek Speedy Passage of Chartered Institute of Auctioneers of Nigeria Bill

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Experts in auctioneering industry of have called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Chartered Institute of Auctioneers of Nigeria Bill.

The experts said the Bill has been re-gazetted in November 2023 for consideration at the Committee of Whole on the floor of the House of Representatives.

The institute in a statement issued Sunday and jointly signed by Hillary Nwaukor, Adeleke Hassan and Dr. Jogunola Onabanjo, said the Bill which has been reintroduced in the 10th Assembly was aimed at promoting professionalism, regulation and control of auctioneers’ body of skills and knowledge required for the profession.



The institute added that the Bill was passed in the 8th National Assembly and the 9th was sent to the President for assent.

It said in order to develop and deepen the practice of auctioneers in Nigeria, they have collaborated with state governments and higher institutions in the training and certification of auctioneers across the country.



It explained that the institute has adequately addressed the training and certification of auctioneers and enjoyed overwhelming support from other sister organisations such National Association of Auctioneers, among others during its public hearing and passage in the 8th and 9th National Assembly.

The institute, however, frowned at the introduction of a similar bill titled, “Auctioneers Registration Council of Nigeria HB1508 (Establishment) Bill, 2024”, which was stepped down in the 9th Assembly, but represented last week on the floor of the House.



It noted: “We therefore observed with much curiosity as well the rationale behind the accelerated consideration being given to a bill that was introduced at First Reading on Wednesday, 5th June, 2024 and on the Thursday, 6th June, 2024 was referred to the Committee of the Whole on the floor of the Hallowed Chamber of the House of Representatives, in contradiction to extant legislative practices and conventions.

“At no given time was the Auctioneers Registration Council of Nigeria passed through Third Reading in the previous Assemblies nor in the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



“Presently, the Chartered Institute of Auctioneers of Nigeria HB 1046 Bill is already at the 10th National Assembly Committee of the Whole with a view of obtaining Presidential assent thereby putting final stop to various activities of unscrupulous and fraudulent individuals masquerading as auctioneers in our society.



“To this end, the Auctioneers Registration Council (HB 1508) should be stepped down because of its contradictions, unusefulness and irrelevance to the growth of the auction industry in Nigeria.”

The institute maintained that the new Auctioneers Registration Council bill would lead to a double licensing arrangement which makes auctioneers to be licensed at both the federal and state levels thereby killing the profession and stifling the development of the profession across the country.