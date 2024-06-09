Yobe Government Insists State Now the Safest in Nigeria

Michael Olugbode in Damaturu

The Yobe State Government has called on investors around the country and globally to come to the state to invest, insisting that the season of insecurity was over.

Addressing a press conference in Damaturu to mark the five years anniversary of Governor Mai Mala Buni’s administration, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Baba Malam Wali, boasted that Yobe State is now safer than the other 35 states in the country.

He said: “Investors are free to come and tap the economic potential under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni.”

He added that the incessant attacks by Boko Haram between 2013 and 2023 were over, noting that many facilities are now in place to boost economic activities.

He noted that before Buni assumed the mantle of leadership, there were many communities that were inaccessible; due to the threats posed by terrorists in Gulani and Gujba local government area (LGAs).

He said those communities were safe, adding that those displaced in the wake of insurgency had since returned back and resettled with dignity with the support of the state government and other developing partners.

He said: “With the state government commitment, supported by the federal government, military, developing partners, security agencies, vigilante groups and concerned stakeholders, Yobe State is now peaceful for doing business, as total peace has been restored by God’s grace.”

He insisted that normalcy had returned to the insurgency most-ravaged areas, including the border communities of Geidam, Yusufari, Yunusari and Nguru LGAs.

He noted that besides the restoration of peace, reconstruction, resettlement and rehabilitation (RRR) of affected communities have been completed with people’s livelihoods resumed.

Wali said: “Buni/Yadi community has been developed while that of Malamdunari is being carried out satisfactorily at present.”

He insisted that insurgency has been consigned to history in Yobe State.

He said there was no reason for any prospective investor to be afraid of attack or return on investment, stressing that: “In almost all parts of the state, people are now moving about pursuing their legitimate goals without hindrance.”