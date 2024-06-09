Kwankwaso: Enemies of Kano Distracted Yusuf for One Year

*Governor declares state of emergency on education

*Says Kano has 989,234 out-of-school children

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

Leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has accused the opposition in Kano State of distracting the Governor Abba Yusuf-led government for one year.

This is as Governor Yusuf yesterday declared a state of emergency on education as part of the state government’s effort to checkmate the increasing number of out-of-school children in the state, which he said currently stands at 989,234.



Kwankwaso reacted to the development while responding to insinuations over the declaration of the state of emergency on education in Kano State.

He noted that enemies started distracting the government of the state right from when Governor Yusuf won the governorship last year.

The NNPP leader said even when there was no need to challenge the election in court, which according to him, the NNPP won clearly, the enemies were bent on snatching victory through the courts.



He said: “Let me start by congratulating him on this historic day, the day the governor is declaring a state of emergency on education. For those who are aware that the governor has been working from day one you can see his footprints everywhere across the state.

“Despite the fact that the governor was distracted for about one year. Immediately after election, enemies of the state took him to court – tribunal, Appeal Court to Supreme Court. We have seen what happened even when they knew that there is no need to go to any court or tribunal. Everybody knew that he won his election.



“Even the enemies were saying that they wanted to take it by force because they believe they have a government. Despite all that, the governor has been working and obstacles after obstacles, we don’t know what is happening and what has happened in this state but the governor is moving.

“In fact, that reminds me of our situation during my second term when two months after my swearing in as governor, we had Boko Haram attacks in mosques, attacks in markets, police stations, schools and everywhere we were focused and ensured that we were not distracted.”

The governor made the declaration during a grand ceremony held at government House in Kano.

He said the decision to declare the state of emergency on education became necessary due to the decay of the quality of education and infrastructure in the sector.

“A state of emergency, as declared today, is an extraordinary legal measure that allows us to take some bold steps to address these critical challenges swiftly and effectively. It is a call to action for all stakeholders—government, educators, parents, the private sector and the community at large—to unite and prioritise the revitalisation of our education system.”



Governor Yusuf lamented the problem of out-of-school children in the state, which he said is threatening to rob an entire generation of their right to education and a brighter future.

“Our beloved State is witnessing an alarming proliferation of out-of-school children, (with the current figure standing at 989,234 children of both genders), a situation that threatens to rob an entire generation of their right to education and a brighter future.”