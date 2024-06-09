IG Charges ECOWAS Police Chiefs to Devise Strategies to Tackle Insecurity

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

LuZressives Governors’ Forum said it Zave abandoned their farms.

Against this background, Lukman called on patriotic Nigerians who are ready to return to the trenches of democratic struggles to resume mobilisation and negotiations to move Nigerian democracy beyond the current lethargic state.

The APC chieftain noted that negotiations to produce an alternative political platform, which could move Nigerian democracy forward must prioritise the development of a functional political party structure based on ability to answer some of these practical questions should be the consideration.

Lukman noted: “Only those patriotic Nigerians who are ready to return to the trenches of democratic struggles to resume mobilisation and negotiations to move Nigerian democracy beyond the current lethargic state, can begin to provide answers to these practical questions.



“Patriotic Nigerians and democrats must resume the business of national mobilisation to produce an alternative democratic platform to APC and all the charades of registered political parties. We must summon the courage and believe in the power of possibility.

“Just like we succeeded in pushing the military back to the barracks and defeating the PDP in 2015, it is possible to create a politically viable and truly popular democratically alternative platform that can put the APC in its rightful place and overcome the current extreme right-wing adventurously unplanned leadership of President Bola Tinubu,” he said.



Lukman added that part of what must be guarded against to avoid the pitfalls that destroyed the APC was to shun the old opportunistic political warriors who were serial contestants and aspirants to every election since 1999.

The party chieftain stressed that the arrogance about having access to financial resources must be redressed based on skillful fund-raising strategy.

According to him, Nigerians must be mobilised to rise above dishonest politicians who only manipulate their way to power and reduce the citizens to the status of conquered people, adding that democracy will be worthless if the result is only to elect civilian overlords.

Lukman maintained that patriotic Nigerians must practically and loudly convey the right message to President Bola Tinubu, the APC leadership and Nigerian politicians that the country’s democracy must be transformed beyond the current ugly state of ceremonial elections, which ends up producing leaders who continue to act like emperors and dictators who rule the country worse that military governments.