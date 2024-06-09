Delay in Driving Licence, Number Plate Issuance over, Says FRSC

The Corps Marshal of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has assured Nigerians that delays in accessing driver’s licences and plate numbers were over.

Mohammed gave the assurance in Abuja at a reception organised in his honour by the alumnus of the College of Advance Studies Zaria yesterday.

He said modalities have been put in place to eliminate delays in accessing driver’s licenses and number plates, maintaining that he would address the incessant complaint of delay in accessing number plates and drivers licenses, especially in the FCT.

“I want to assure you that the number plates problems will be over, and FCT is our priority,’’ Mohammed said.

I went on a facility assessment in our FCT office today; the causes of the delay are numerous; some are internal, while others are technical and financial.”

He, therefore, solicited the support of all Nigerians, particularly motorists, to make Nigerian roads safer for all.

“I have more than 36,000 staff with 600 formations nationwide, but it is a herculean task, and I need your support,’ he added.

The new Corps Marshal expressed appreciation for the solidarity and recognition by the association.

“It is gratifying for me to interact with my school and classmates, whom I am meeting today after many years.’

In his address, the Chairman of the Alumni Association, Comrade Kabiru Shehu, said the reception was organised to honour the corps marshal for attaining the peak of his career.

“Shehu Mohammed was known to be a brilliant, intelligent, and humble student; this is what led to his success,’’ he said.

He urged the new corps marshal to work hard towards improving the operations of the organisation.