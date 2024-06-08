Tetra Pak Reveals 20% Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction

Oluchi Chibuzor

Tetra Pak has launched its 25th Sustainability Report, which tracks the progress the company has made against its sustainability agenda.

The report focuses on five interdependent areas: food systems, circularity, climate, nature and social sustainability.

Launched on the United Nations’ World Environment Day marked on June 5, the company’s Sustainability Report for 2023, showed a 20 per cent reduction in value chain Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and a 47 per cent reduction in GHG emissions across its own operations since 2019.

“The latter puts Tetra Pak on track to meet its target of net zero GHG emissions in its own operations by 2030 and supports the company’s long-term ambition to work together with suppliers, customers and other stakeholders and achieve net-zero GHG emissions across the value chain by 2050.

“Another major milestone saw the launch of an aseptic beverage carton featuring a paper based barrier, reducing its carbon footprint by a third (33%) and bringing the company a step closer to developing the world’s most sustainable food package.

“This world-first was a result of a €100 million investment in packaging research and development in 2023, with the same investment planned annually for the next five to ten years,” the report added.

Commenting on the feat, President/CEO at Tetra Pak, Adolfo Orive said: “Collaboration across the food industry is ever more important to feed a growing population sustainably. Our global presence and end-to-end solutions give us opportunities every day to collaborate with stakeholders across the value chain, from farmers and food producers, to suppliers, policymakers, consumers and others.

“We understand the responsibility that comes with this role. We remain committed to playing our part to transform the world’s food systems, to ensure they are more secure, resilient and sustainable.”

Tetra Pak’s Sustainability Report FY23 highlighted further the company’s achievements in the past year, and its ongoing initiatives to protect food, people and the planet.

These include Expanding School Feeding Programmes, in which the company helped 64 million children in 49 countries to get access to milk and other nutritious beverages through School Feeding Programmes; accelerating Recycling: Amount of carton packages collected and sent for recycling across the world rose by seven per cent compared to 2022.

It also got recognised for its Leadership in Corporate Transparency and Performance; received an ‘A-‘ rating in Water Security, despite it being the first year of reporting in this area, and actively implementing the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company.