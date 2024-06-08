  • Saturday, 8th June, 2024

Kibar: From Church Drums to Rising Star

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

ohen Paul Okoye of the famous PSquare duo first hinted at remarrying sometime in April during an exchange with fans on social media, not many in his audience at that particular moment were of the opinion that he was serious, being that he had often attracted trolls showing off his girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma at every little opportunity.

Odeh Israel Okpoto, famously known as Kibar, is making waves as an emerging musical talent whose career began at a very young age, playing the traditional drum, Konga, for his church. It was during these early years that he discovered his gift as a talented singer, songwriter, and composer.

He has since developed into a prolific songwriter, composer, and recording artist, pouring immense love and dedication into his craft. His journey from playing church drums to becoming a rising star in the music industry showcases his extraordinary talent and unwavering commitment to his art. His unique sound and heartfelt compositions are quickly gaining recognition, positioning him as a promising artist to watch.

His first single of the year, “Hammer Bugatti” is set to drop and would be followed by the highly anticipated “Yo Kibar” EP. This EP is a masterpiece that redefines his ability to deliver in various dimensions of Afrobeats, showcasing his versatility and unique sound. He describes his sound as “the tale of Afro” emphasising that his music is a powerful and personal expression.

He added, “It’s a secret place of power for me. Being myself makes me exceptional as my originality is everything.”

Following the release of “Yo Kibar” EP, Kibar plans to launch an album later on in the year he titles “Sweet Dreams” which promises to be a body of work that will resonate deeply with fans, further establishing his place in the music industry.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.