Kibar: From Church Drums to Rising Star

Odeh Israel Okpoto, famously known as Kibar, is making waves as an emerging musical talent whose career began at a very young age, playing the traditional drum, Konga, for his church. It was during these early years that he discovered his gift as a talented singer, songwriter, and composer.

He has since developed into a prolific songwriter, composer, and recording artist, pouring immense love and dedication into his craft. His journey from playing church drums to becoming a rising star in the music industry showcases his extraordinary talent and unwavering commitment to his art. His unique sound and heartfelt compositions are quickly gaining recognition, positioning him as a promising artist to watch.

His first single of the year, “Hammer Bugatti” is set to drop and would be followed by the highly anticipated “Yo Kibar” EP. This EP is a masterpiece that redefines his ability to deliver in various dimensions of Afrobeats, showcasing his versatility and unique sound. He describes his sound as “the tale of Afro” emphasising that his music is a powerful and personal expression.

He added, “It’s a secret place of power for me. Being myself makes me exceptional as my originality is everything.”

Following the release of “Yo Kibar” EP, Kibar plans to launch an album later on in the year he titles “Sweet Dreams” which promises to be a body of work that will resonate deeply with fans, further establishing his place in the music industry.