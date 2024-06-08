Coffee Conundrum

Everyone wants to go to the Olympics although it was too hard for me to get a position on the Australian Olympic team, even the support team. The team will be accompanied by three baristas so they can feel at home but there is competition for these positions as well.

I am starting to wonder if everyone has forgotten the purpose of the Olympics, friendly competitions between countries.

Fortunately caffeine is no longer banned under WADA conditions as it was from 84 to 04 or our whole team could have been wiped out.

On the other hand, as one of many Australians addicted to my late morning coffee I am not sure about them leaving given the apparent shortage of baristas.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia