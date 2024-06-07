Tinubu: Abandoning Projects After Committing Heavy Resources Amounts to Waste of Nation’s Resources

* Says VP’s new residence fulfils his govt’s promise to complete inherited projects

* Describes Wike as an idea whose time has come

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday took a swipe at past administrations’ penchant for abandoning projects, saying abandoning projects after spending heavily amounts to a huge waste of the nation’s resources.

Speaking at the inauguration of the official residence of the vice-president in Three Arms zone in Abuja, the president stated categorically that: “I hold a very strong opinion that abandoning projects after substantial expenditure have been incurred is inherently wasteful, and it is in the best interest of the government and the public to see them through to completion.

“I therefore, once again, want to express my gratitude to the FCT Administration for taking up the responsibility and feel duty-bound to complete this project to avoid wastage of taxpayers’ money.”

Represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, President Tinubu stressed that the inauguration of the official residence of the vice-president is in fulfillment of his promises to Nigerians, including completion of inherited projects which is one of the cardinal objectives of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He noted that it was in the government’s best interest, as well as that of the public to ensure projects are completed.

His words: “As we commission this state-of-the-art edifice as the official residence of the vice-president, we are fulfilling a longstanding commitment and reaffirming our unwavering dedication to accountability, transparency and efficient utilization of resources for the betterment of our nation.”

Underscoring the importance of the project, the president explained that: “The provision of a suitable residence for the vice-president is not merely a matter of convenience, but also a symbol of respect for the office and the individual who occupies it.

“However, rather than dwell on past shortcomings, we have chosen to seize this opportunity to demonstrate our resolve to confront obstacles head-on and deliver on the promises made to the Nigerian people in line with our Renewed Hope Agenda, which has the completion of inherited projects as one of its cardinal objectives.”

President Tinubu applauded the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, over what he described as “his achievements, commitment and loyalty”, pointing out that the inauguration of the VP’s official residence was the ninth in the series of projects completed by the FCT Administration under his dynamic and focused leadership.

According to him, “The actions of the FCT Minister and his dedication to duty are indeed remarkable and he stands as a shining example of what a public officer should be. As Victor Hugo rightly said, ‘Nothing else in the world, not even the army, is so powerful than the idea whose time has come’. Nyesom Wike is an idea whose time has come.

“He is a force of nature; coming out by 1am to inspect projects is a testimony of the quality of leadership we are having in the FCDA. And what you see is essentially what you get; he shoots straight from the hip, but most importantly, he is a doer, he is a performer. I think at the behest of the president you (Wike) should stand and take a bow.”

Earlier in his remarks, Wike commended President Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to completing abandoned projects across the nation, citing the vice-president’s official residence as a testament to the administration’s dedication.

Recalling the project’s tumultuous journey, Wike said: “This project was awarded in 2010, fourteen years ago, and was abandoned in 2015. It was not until January of this year that we had a revised budget for the project. Now, President Bola Tinubu has come and within a year, he has made this project a reality. This is the hope.

“If you don’t stay in a good environment, you cannot put in your best. Environment affects productivity and efficiency. By the time you are inside and see what is provided, I’m sure Mr. Vice President will be encouraged to do more work than where he stays now.”

Wike commended heads of the security agencies, including the National Security Adviser, Director General of the State Security Service (SSS), and the Inspector General of Police (IG) for their involvement in securing the premises, which he said had been overrun by bushes and criminal elements upon his arrival on August 21.

The minister also praised the construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria, for their dedication and efficiency, saying: “Once you put the money on the ground for them; go home and sleep. They don’t need supervision.”

In her remarks, the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, described the inauguration of the vice-president’s official residence as “a testament to what we can achieve when we have the right support and unwavering dedication to deliver on our set goals”.

Mahmoud paid tribute to President Tinubu for his support, just as she expressed the FCT residents’ honour in witnessing the inauguration of the residence.