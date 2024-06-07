Premium Times’ Olorunyomi Harps on Deployment of Data in Journalism

*Dataphyte names Abuja centre after veteran journalist

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Founder of one of Nigeria’s investigative online newspapers, Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi, has highlighted the crucial role data plays in modern journalism, urging media practitioners to embrace its deployment.



Speaking at the launch of an innovation hub and unveiling of the Dapo Olorunyomi Theatre (DOT) in his honour by Dataphyte Foundation in Abuja, the renowned journalist noted that data was central to presenting insightful stories.

He explained that the modern journalist must learn how to harness data, provide analysis about it so as to give insights, and more than that, to help people get meaning out of it by visualising it.



“I believe that data is central to the project of journalism of the modern time. All the stories that we do, and we need to recreate, we need to use to achieve purpose, the whole purpose of writing, reporting, and covering is all about data.

“Indeed, the reception of our messaging is all also about data, but above all, also the whole infrastructure of how we put together the financing of journalism today and tomorrow is all about data.



“So, in a nutshell, the epicentre of journalism really is all about data. To the extent that we want to do journalism, we want to develop stories, provide insights about our community, requires us to first and foremost be data literate,” he said.

Olorunyomi, who also founded the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), stressed that journalism that serves the country must be rooted in data and must be one that is professional and ethical.



He commended Dataphyte for the honour, noting that the organisation had continued to play a vital role in Nigeria’s democracy.

The facility is expected to serve as a platform for fostering innovation, collaboration, and excellence in data for development in the country as well as provide technology resources, training, and networking opportunities to emerging media entrepreneurs, social innovators and development practitioners, thereby catalysing social impact and sustainable development visions.

Reflecting on his early encounter Olorunyomi, the Founder of Dataphyte Foundation, Joshua Olufemi said the veteran journalist sees people as allies and not threats, and picks up opportunities in adversity.



“As I reflect on the Dataphyte vision that began in 2019, and that which drives this hub’s purpose, I am reminded of the impact one person can have. Dapo’s legacy inspires us, and his story finds new meaning in our pursuit of innovation and excellence.

“His greatest strength, which I continually draw inspiration from, is his unwavering ability to trust others,” Olufemi stated.

Also speaking, the Africa Director of the MacArthur Foundation, Dr. Kole Shettima, lauded the efforts of the Dataphyte team for the initiative and emphasised the importance of honouring icons like Olorunyomi while they are still alive.

In her remarks, Board Chair, Dataphyte Foundation, Yop Pam, noted that the board was deeply inspired by the vision of Dataphyte, which aims to harness data for social good.

“We believe that by leveraging the power of data, we can drive transparency, accountability, and informed decision-making across various sectors. This vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering a more just and equitable society,” she noted.

She expressed confidence that Dataphyte will serve as a beacon of innovation and integrity, leading the charge in using data to tackle some of the most pressing challenges of the modern times.

According to her, one of the cornerstones of Dataphyte’s mission is to create a dynamic hub for young people so as to hep them navigate and shape the future.

“We find ourselves in a unique period where crises are driving unprecedented innovations. Whether it’s the urgent need to address climate change, the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, or the imperative to improve global health, we are witnessing a surge in innovative solutions,” she stated.