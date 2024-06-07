Pepsi Launches New Logo in Nigeria

Global beverage giant, Pepsi, has officially introduced its new logo and visual identity to the Nigerian market. This marks a significant step forward for the brand, signifying its commitment to innovation, creativity, and continued cultural relevance.

To celebrate the launch, Pepsi orchestrated a captivating digital spectacle, transforming two of Nigeria’s most recognisable landmarks – the National Theatre in Lagos and the Abuja City Gate. Utilising stunning digital animation, the brand brought its new identity to life, showcasing its iconic bottle emerge from the top of the Lagos masterpiece, while the City Gate welcomed the arrival of the new label.

In a statement announcing the launch of the new logo in Nigeria, Marketing Director, PepsiCo West, East and Central Africa (WECA), Marius Vorster, said that the brand refresh transcends a simple logo update, noting that it signifies the dawn of a new era for Pepsi.

“Through the transformation of iconic landmarks and the creation of captivating virtual experiences, we are reaffirming our commitment to innovation, creativity, and fostering deep cultural connections.”

Speaking on the iconic feat for the brand, the Chief Marketing Officer, Seven-Up Bottling Company, Norden Thurston, stated that the new logo refresh is coming at a pivotal time for the brand, Pepsi.

“The new look strategically draws equity from Pepsi®’s past whilst incorporating modern elements to create a new look that is unapologetically contemporary and undeniably Pepsi. This new look and colour palette introduces electric blue and black to bring a contemporary edge to the classic Pepsi colour scheme, whilst the new signature Pepsi pulse evokes the “ripple, pop and fizz” of Pepsi-Cola moving in time to the beat of the music, the roar of the crowd and the heartbeat of culture”.

The General Manager, Marketing, Seven-Up Bottling Company, Segun Ogunleye, highlighted the new logo is aimed at dialing up the brand distinction, deepening influence and appeal whilst further driving connection with our Naija consumers leveraging iconic landmarks such as the National Theatre, Lagos, and the Abuja City Gate.

“As our customers and consumers interact with the new look at different touchpoints nationwide, we assure them of the same quality and refreshing experience known with the Pepsi brand. Pepsi is a contemporary brand, rich in history, and heritage, and is a classic example of a brand that has consistently reinvented itself for 125 years. This commitment to innovation and quality refreshment has always allowed Pepsi to remain Naija’s number-one choice of cola and a constant refreshment present in people’s Lives.”

The new logo has key design elements which include the Pepsi globe and wordmark united to emphasize the distinctive Pepsi branding. The logo reflects a modern, custom typeface that reflects the brand’s confidence and unapologetic mindset and aesthetically captures Pepsi’s deep-rooted connection to pop culture, reflecting its connection with music, lifestyle, and football.

Pepsi is produced in Nigeria by Seven-Up Bottling Company Ltd, a leading manufacturing business, alongside other global brands such as 7Up, Mirinda, Teem, Mountain Dew, Rockstar Energy Drink, Lipton Iced Tea, H2oh and Aquafina premium drinking water.8