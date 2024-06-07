  • Friday, 7th June, 2024

Lawyers Urged  to Champion Justice for Indigent Nigerians

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Legal Aid Council (LAC) has urged those in the justice sector to ensure that the poor and indigents get justice always in society.

The Director-General of the LAC, Aliyu Abubakar, also urged lawyers already providing pro bono services as well as those interested in offering free legal assistance to indigent individuals, to register with the agency.

Abubakar made the call in Abuja at the human rights conference and human rights honour organised by the ‘Call a Lawyer’, a group of lawyers that provide free legal services to indigent Nigerians.

He said until the poor access to justice, the concept of justice is meaningless to society, and therefore urged all to ensure justice for everyone irrespective of status.

He said: “The council maintains a register of legal practitioners who represent indigent persons that are qualified for legal aid. This will enable the council to track and monitor the progress of cases being handled by such lawyers.”

The conference has the theme: ‘Human rights, rules of law and the future of Nigeria’, and was organised by ‘Call a Lawyer’, aimed at promoting human rights in the country and to enhance cooperation among stakeholders.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Director of the group, Call a Lawyer, Ekpa Stanley Ekpa, said the group is committed to providing legal services to the less-privilege in the country.

A guest speaker at the conference, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, represented by Isiku Victor, reiterated the police commitment to promoting human rights and the rule of law.

He said the police are currently focusing on bridging the trust gap between it and the communities they serve.

This, he said led to certain initiatives under Inspector-General of Police (IG), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, which he said included the establishment of the Complaints Response Unit (CRU) and the Public Complaints Bureau (PCB).

According to him, these units are tasked with receiving and addressing public grievances, playing a crucial role in restoring trust and ensuring police accountability.

The Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), James David Lalu, on his parts,  emphasised the dire circumstances faced by many of Nigeria’s 35.5 million citizens with disabilities.

He said these individuals often live in poverty, lack education, and are unaware of their rights under the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

