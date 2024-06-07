Kano Gov  Flags Off 70km Road Networks in 10 Rural Communities

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano state Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has flagged off a total of 70 kilometre roads across 10 communities in the state.

The flag-off ceremony took place at Rijiyar Gwangwan and Mile 10 in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

He said two locations out of the 10 are set to enjoy the various road networks being allocated with 14.7km out of the total of 70km.

The governor said: “The road projects are going to be executed in partnership with Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Lives and Livelihood Fund (LLF) through the Kano State Agro-pastoral Development Project (KSADP) under the Kano State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KNARDA).”

While flagging off the project, Yusuf said his administration is determined to execute life-changing infrastructural development projects for rural communities in the state.

He further explained that a total of over N11billion is earmarked for the 70 kilometre rural access roads and road networks in semi-urban areas.

According to Yusuf, “In Dawakin Kudu, where today’s flag-off took place, 7.2km rural access road from Mil Goma to Yankatsari, and 7.5km Rijiyar Gwangwan road networks respectively are expected to cost N2.6 billion.”