Fashola Wants Building of Infrastructure to Support Art, Tourism

Funke Olaode

A former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN) has called on government to develop infrastructure that would make art, tourism and talent thrive as a driver of growth.

Fashola, who made the statement yesterday at the ongoing 2024 Egbe Amofin Oodua (Yoruba Lawyers’ Forum) annual conference holding at Airport Hotel, Lagos, noted that what Nigeria needs to achieve the desired change is inclusive and expansive growth.



The former governor of Lagos state encouraged members of the group to promote dispute resolution mechanisms among their clients, urging the Yoruba lawyers to rethink their roles as agents of development.



Fashola emphasised that the prospect for development growth requires enabling law reform’s to ease of doing business.

“In cases where injunctions have been granted ex-parte or on notice and the party who got them turned out not to be entitled, what has been the consequence?

” How many lawyers/judges have been involved in trial to enforce the indemnity given for a wrongly granted injunction and what was the outcome? The prospects for economic growth depend on our collective professionalism to help overcome challenges that stand in the way.



“As an Egbe of legal practitioners, a lot exists that we can do including but not limited to…promoting an efficient dispute resolution process that aids ease of doing business and the removal of legal hurdles to ease of construction and delivering hard infrastructure.

“These are my thoughts on the prospects and challenges for economic growth. The possibilities are enormous, but we must act deliberately and in collaboration to realise them,” he said.



In his remarks, a candidate for the position of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) 1st Vice President, Reginald Ugwuadu, urged the legal minds to interrogate the challenges facing the administration of justice and proffer solutions.

He urged participants to use their own power to strengthen democracy and the rule of law.

Earlier in his address, Dr Kemi Peinhero (SAN) said an efficient judicial system provides the framework for stability and economic development.



“It is crystal clear that a working and functional judicial system plays a major role in the society in maintaining, not just law and order but boosting the economy.

‘The government must as a matter of great importance take active steps towards reforming the judiciary to ensure the expeditious and fair administration of justice.

“No serious nation prioritises matters relating to the elections over the economy. An efficient judicial system provides the framework for stability and economic development,” he said.