  • Friday, 7th June, 2024

Ex-Lagos AG Unveils Book on Electronic Transaction June 11

Business | 1 hour ago

Former Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, SAN will unveil a new book titled, “The Nigerian Law of Electronic Transactions,” on June 11.  

In a statement by Adeniji Kazeem & Co., the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN will chair the public presentation of the book while former Federal Commissioner of Works, Alhaji Femi Okunnu, SAN will be the Special Guest of Honour.

The statement x-rayed the predominance of electronic transactions in the 21st century and the need to understand the legal framework that governs it.

Kazeem, as noted in its preface, said: “In today’s digital age, electronic transactions have revolutionized the way we conduct business and manage our financial lives.

“From online banking and mobile payments to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, the landscape of electronic transactions is constantly evolving.

“As we navigate the digital economy landscape, it is essential to understand the legal framework that governs electronic transactions,” Kazeem said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.