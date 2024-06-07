Ex-Lagos AG Unveils Book on Electronic Transaction June 11

Former Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, SAN will unveil a new book titled, “The Nigerian Law of Electronic Transactions,” on June 11.

In a statement by Adeniji Kazeem & Co., the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN will chair the public presentation of the book while former Federal Commissioner of Works, Alhaji Femi Okunnu, SAN will be the Special Guest of Honour.

The statement x-rayed the predominance of electronic transactions in the 21st century and the need to understand the legal framework that governs it.

Kazeem, as noted in its preface, said: “In today’s digital age, electronic transactions have revolutionized the way we conduct business and manage our financial lives.

“From online banking and mobile payments to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, the landscape of electronic transactions is constantly evolving.

“As we navigate the digital economy landscape, it is essential to understand the legal framework that governs electronic transactions,” Kazeem said.