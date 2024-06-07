EU, UNDP Leveraging Art to Combat Sexual, Gender-Based Violence

Oluchi Chibuzor

The European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have said they are leveraging the power of art to combat all forms of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) because of the potency of art as a driver of social transformation.



This they are doing through ‘Deafening Silence’, a feature film on the theme of SGBV, now showing in cinemas across the country.

‘Deafening Silence’, a film produced by the UNDP within the framework of the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative, is a programme that aligns strongly with the government of Nigeria’s gender priorities, as well as the EU’s and the UN’s Gender Action Plans.



Speaking at the screening of the film, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi, represented by Head of the Governance, Gender Human Rights and Migration Section at the EU Delegation, Ruben Alba Aguilera, stated that SGBV is not only a Nigerian problem but a global issue requiring a collective effort and approach to solve it.



The EU Ambassador stressed the need for continued advocacy about the menace, to inspire action to combat it and promote gender equality and women and girls’ empowerment.

Isopi affirmed that the ‘Deafening Silence’ movie would contribute to broader interventions around gender-based violence, connecting with rights holders and bearers, and opening up otherwise complex and difficult perspectives.



According to her, “Through initiatives like Deafening Silence we aim to spark meaningful conversations and inspire tangible action towards gender equality.

“We hope that the movie will contribute to moving the needle on these very sensitive topic, and trust that it will galvanise action and be a natural or intuitive way of further engaging with this discourse. Art has the unique ability to address sensitive issues like sexual and gender-based violence with depth and nuance.”



Reaffirming the EU’s commitment to combating sexual and gender-based violence, Isopi said the power of storytelling showcased in ‘Deafening Silence’ would amplify the voices of survivors and advocates, and drive momentum for change.

“The power of art lies in its ability to evoke empathy and provoke introspection. It provides a platform for marginalised voices to be heard and validated,” she said.

The film “Deafening Silence” utilises and leverages the power of storytelling to explore themes of Gender Equality, Women’s Empowerment, and SGBV in Nigeria.