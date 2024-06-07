Ethiopian Cargo, Liege Airport Celebrate Partnership

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services and Liege Airport, the Ethiopian cargo hub in Europe, have celebrated 17 years of successful partnership.

The two organisations reaffirmed their commitment to boost freighter operations and strengthen the strategic alliance that has played a significant role in connecting Europe to Africa and beyond.

Over the past 17 years, Ethiopian Cargo has played a significant role in positioning Liege Airport as a leading cargo hub in Europe. In 2023, Ethiopian uplifted approximately 160,000 tons of cargo from Liege, facilitating efficient and reliable transportation of goods between Europe, Africa, and the rest of the world.

Celebrating the estimable partnership, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mr. Mesfin Tasew said: “This partnership has been instrumental in Ethiopian Cargo’s success as one of a global leader in the air cargo industry. Liege Airport provides us with a strategic location and world-class infrastructure, enabling us to offer our customers seamless and efficient cargo solutions. We are grateful to the management of Liege airport and our stakeholders for the unwavering support we have been receiving for the 17 years.”



CEO Liege Airport, Laurent Jossart, expressed his pleasure saying: “We are delighted with our long-term partnership with Ethiopian Cargo. Ethiopian is a magnificent success story and continues to grow here. The company links different continents (Africa, Asia, Europe, North and South America, Middle East) with a fleet of state-of-the-art aircraft. Their Boeing 777s have an average age of 7 years and are among the most efficient aircraft in terms of noise and environmental performance. We are honored by Ethiopian’s confidence in Liege Airport, and we will always be at their side to help them in their development.”

The partnership between Ethiopian Cargo and Liege Airport has been mutually beneficial, contributing to the growth and development of both organizations. Ethiopian Cargo’s extensive network and operational capabilities, combined with Liege Airport’s modern infrastructure and efficient processes, have resulted in a highly effective and reliable cargo hub.