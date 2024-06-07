Alleged N3.8bn TETFUND Fraud: I’m Not in ICPC Custody, Chukwuma Clarifies

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Founder of Fides Et Ratio Academy, an educational services provider, Paul Chukwuma has denied being arrested and detained by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over his alleged involvement in contract scandal currently rocking the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).



Chukwuma was said to have been detained by the commission upon honouring an invitation at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

It was alleged that TETFund awarded a controversial N3.8 billion contract to Chukwuma’s company and paid N2.9 billion to the company in four installments without following due process.



But reacting to the claim in a statement issued yesterday by his Media Assistant, Obi Chukwuemeka, Chukwuma described the report as entirely false, adding that he was at work in his office and not in detention.



While noting that his firm, Fides et Ratio, had always complied with contractual obligations and adhered to the principles of accountability and transparency, Chukwumah acknowledged the ICPC’s mandate to supervise contractual requirements and request for documents to ensure compliance.

“Once requested, every law-abiding company is required to comply with the agency’s request and provide requested documentation.

“Fides et Ratio will continue to collaborate with the ICPC to demonstrate adherence to regulatory provisions, as the company is built on transparency and respect for the law,” he added.

Chukwuma urged the general public to disregard any further misleading publications on the matter.