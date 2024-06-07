AKHA  Approves Six Months Tenure Extension for LG Transition Committee

Udeme Utip in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly yesterday approved an extension of local government Transition Committee for another six months, pending the conduct of elections into local government councils.

This followed a report of the House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs presented by its Chairman, Hon. Mfon Idung, at Plenary.



According to him, the current transition committee chairmen and members in all the local government councils were enthusiastic to implement the ‘ARISE Agenda’ of Umo Eno through implementation of capital projects, personnel development and humanitarian services.

“The house committee in carrying out its mandate, visited each local government council and upon arrival, was received by transition committee chairmen and their team, and subsequently taken round project sites such as the Arise Demonstration Farms and other projects of each council.



“Full allocation accruable to each local government council has been released to the Council by the governor, since the inception of the interim administration.

“Most of the local government transition committee made judicious use of the funds allocated to their councils. There was no local government council without a signature project”, Idung said in his report.



The Lawmaker said the House Committee was satisfied with the performance of the local government interim administration except for a few local government councils which are under the watch of the committee.



In his contribution, the Deputy Leader of the House, Hon. Otobong Bob (Nsit Ubuim), clarified that despite the resolution of the House, the state governor however, reserves the right to re-appoint or drop any transition committee chairman.

Reacting, the Speaker, Hon. Udeme Otong, directed the Clerk to communicate the resolution of the House to the governor. Meanwhile, the House has adjourned its plenary to Tuesday, June 11, 2024.